STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Koel barrage project in limbo, water crisis stalks Rourkela

PHEO sources said, around 4.5 million litre per day is required to meet the demand of Koel Nagar and Shakti Nagar.

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

The almost dry Koel River.

The almost dry Koel River.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With Koel river running dry and the proposed barrage project in a limbo for years, a vast population of Rourkela is staring at an impending water crisis ahead of peak summer. 

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) uses water from Koel river for around 70 per cent population of its captive township. Similarly, the Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) sources water from the river for supply to Koel Nagar and Shakti Nagar areas in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits. 

Koel Nagar resident Kapileswar Maharana said, water supply gets regulated during peak summer and the PHEO provides water tankers on being informed.

The Koel barrage is a necessity to ensure availability of drinking water as the river dries up every summer, said the retired RSP employee. Many residents of RSP’s captive township admitted that they struggle due to regulated water supply during summer.  

After facing an unprecedented water crisis in 2016, the RSP had connected the hilltop water purification plant in Sector 20 with Brahmani waterworks in Sector-8 with an aim to draw water from Brahmani river in the worst case scenario by spending around Rs 8 crore.

The PHEO too has connected Koel Nagar water supply facility with the one at Panposh to facilitate supply from Brahmani river.   

PHEO sources said, around 4.5 million litre per day is required to meet the demand of Koel Nagar and Shakti Nagar.

Usually, water flow in Koel river decreases drastically during May and June and the shortfall in supply is met from Brahmani. 

The foundation of the low-height bridge-cum-barrage project was laid in July, 2013 at Baikuntha Ghat of Koel with an objective to secure drinking water availability for Rourkela city and extend irrigation to 3,300 acre in Birmitrapur on the other side of the river.

The project was redesigned into pick-up weir over cost and technical issues but never reached the implementation stage.  

While the affected people demand a permanent solution for the water crisis, BJD’s RN Pali MLA Subrata Tarai said he is optimistic about the barrage project and hoped for its early implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Koel River
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp