STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government asks SPs to strictly enforce COVID guidelines

The SRC said sarpanchs and ward members will again be involved to keep a watch on the situation at the grassroots level.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the State government on Monday directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to strictly enforce Covid guidelines at the district level to control the situation.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was held to assess the situation and take appropriate steps to check the spread of the virus. The Chief Secretary discussed the situation with district collectors through video conference.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the DGP has already instructed the SPs to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines in market places, malls and other commercial establishments across the State. It was decided in the meeting that testing will be increased in the State with a focus on tracking and treatment. 

The SRC said sarpanchs and ward members will again be involved to keep a watch on the situation at the grassroots level. The village level Covid-19 management committees, which were formed last year, will be revived again, he said.

The government is reviewing all aspects and decision will be taken as the situation warrants, he said. “Already restrictions have been imposed for Dolayatra and Holi. We do not want to unnecessarily clamp more restrictions but if situation needs, we will take an appropriate call,” he said. Jena said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review the Covid-19 situation in the State on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp