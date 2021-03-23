Odisha government asks SPs to strictly enforce COVID guidelines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the State government on Monday directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to strictly enforce Covid guidelines at the district level to control the situation.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was held to assess the situation and take appropriate steps to check the spread of the virus. The Chief Secretary discussed the situation with district collectors through video conference.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the DGP has already instructed the SPs to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines in market places, malls and other commercial establishments across the State. It was decided in the meeting that testing will be increased in the State with a focus on tracking and treatment.

The SRC said sarpanchs and ward members will again be involved to keep a watch on the situation at the grassroots level. The village level Covid-19 management committees, which were formed last year, will be revived again, he said.

The government is reviewing all aspects and decision will be taken as the situation warrants, he said. “Already restrictions have been imposed for Dolayatra and Holi. We do not want to unnecessarily clamp more restrictions but if situation needs, we will take an appropriate call,” he said. Jena said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review the Covid-19 situation in the State on Tuesday.