Orissa High Court declines to modify order on travelling expense

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday stayed firm in its order asking Balangir collector and Titilagarh tehsildar to pay the travel expenses for appearing before it in person from their pockets.

Collector Chanchal Rana and tehsildar Karna Mallik appeared in connection with last pay certificate (LPC) of senior revenue assistant Om Prakash Kumbhar which had not been sent from his previous place of posting to the place he was transferred two years ago.

On March 8, Justice Biswanath Rath had issued an order for their personal appearance on Kumbhar’s petition seeking direction to the collector to ensure that his updated LPC and other related documents are sent to his present place of posting.

In pursuance of the order, both the officers appeared in person in HC on Monday and made verbal plea for modification of the March 8 order pertaining to their travelling expenses. An affidavit was also filed in reply to Kumbhar’s petition.

Considering the affidavit, Justice Rath disposed of the petition but declined to modify the order. The Court felt that it was a serious allegation as on being transferred, the petitioner had joined the new place of posting two years ago, but his LPC is not being sent to the new area of posting. Consequently, he is “not getting appropriate salary”.