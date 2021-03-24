200 persons for weddings, 50 for funeral gatherings: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A maximum of 200 persons will be allowed to attend marriage and other social functions and 50 at funeral/last rite gatherings as the State government announced new restrictions on public congregation in view of the rising Covid-19 threat. Earlier 500 people were allowed to attend marriages as well as funeral and last rite functions.

The new guidelines issued by Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena stated in closed spaces, the attendance will be maximum 50 pc of the hall capacity.

In open places, appropriate number of people will be allowed keeping the new ceilings in view to ensure maintenance of the prescribed physical distancing norms.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing norms, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory, the order added.

The order said the host of the marriage or funeral function will make necessary arrangement for checking at entry point and ensure wearing of masks by the guests and others during the entire duration of their participation. Host will also make arrangement to provide masks to those who have not come with it, it added.

Directing the district collectors and SPs, municipal commissioners and Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack to ensure strict implementation of this guideline, the SRC warned that any person found violating the order will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act,2005 and other relevant laws.

