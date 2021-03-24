Centennial anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha observed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A host of programmes marked the centennial anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha in Millennium city on Tuesday.

Gandhi had visited Odisha for the first time 100 years back, in 1921, and addressed a massive public meeting as part of his non-cooperation movement here.

To commemorate the occasion, a rally was taken out in the city from the railway station to High Court Square amid rendition of ‘Ramdhun’.

A tableau, ‘Gandhi Pragyapana Medha’ too was part of the rally. The newly constructed freedom fighter memorial at Swaraj Ashram was also inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

In the afternoon, a commemorative postage stamp on ‘100 years of first visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Odisha’ was released by Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre at the ashram.