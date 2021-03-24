Covid scare grips NIT-Rourkela as third student tests positive

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R) has reported its third Covid-19 case with a student having travel history testing positive.

The student arrived on the campus a week back and has been in isolation at an apartment since then. On Monday, the fifth day of his isolation, he was taken for testing and found positive, informed NIT-R registrar, Prof PK Das.

This is the third positive case on the campus since March 10. A student from Nagpur, who had returned to NIT-R and tested positive on March 10, has recovered now. Another student with a travel history also tested positive on March 15 and he continues to be in isolation.

Prof Das said on behalf of the NIT-R administration he has spoken to the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida to ensure mandatory RT-PCR testing of students arriving from the five high-risk states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.

Around 1,200 of 1,400 third-year students have arrived on the campus to appear for the offline semester examination. NIT-R sources said a group of these students demanding online examination, has been spreading rumours that Covid cases in the institution have started emerging after the President's event on March 21.

However, officials concerned said the students were in isolation during the President's visit. "The institute in the interest of the students wants them to take the offline examination as it would help them become eligible for placement next year", an official said.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh on Wednesday reported 22 new cases taking the total active cases to 123.

The Sundargarh Collector reviewed the Covid scenario two days back and issued a directive to officials concerned for strict compliance of Covid-19 norms, contact tracing, and screening in RMC limits besides adjacent blocks of Bisra, Lathikata, and Kuanrmunda.

Accordingly, the Rourkela SP has been asked to ensure safety protocol, while the RMC Commissioner will have to look after sanitation, hygiene, and cleanliness in RMC limits besides implementation of traveler safety protocols at Rourkela railway station.