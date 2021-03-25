STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Police get Rs 9 crore to strengthen help desks, anti-human trafficking units

While Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for Mahila and Sishu desks in 500 police stations, Rs 3.99 crore has been provided for AHTUs in Odisha.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:11 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Police has received Rs 8.99 crore from the government this year to strengthen Mahila and Sishu desks, and anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) to combat crimes against women and children in the State.

While Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for Mahila and Sishu desks in 500 police stations, Rs 3.99 crore has been provided for AHTUs in the State.

“Police personnel will be provided two-wheelers and IT equipment including tablets to handle the crimes against women and children more robustly,” said a senior police officer.

In 2018, the State government had notified that police officers posted at Mahila and Sishu desks are designated as Juvenile Welfare Officers as per the provision of Section 107(1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) of Children Act.

Similarly, four-wheelers and computers will be procured for 37 integrated AHTUs set up at 36 police districts and CID-CB. Regular video conferences are being conducted by DGP Abhay and ADG CID-Crime Branch YK Jethwa on issues related to missing / trafficked children.

Instructions have been given to the officers to take effective measures to curb child trafficking and trace missing children in the State, he added.

