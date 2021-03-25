Unique land parcel ID number launched in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) was launched in the State on Wednesday on a pilot basis.

The unique 14 digit number has ownership details of the plot besides its size, longitudinal and latitudinal attributes up to tehsil level and beyond.

Union Secretary of Department of Land Resources (DoLR) Ajay Tirkey and State Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi launched the ULPIN.

Sethi said Odisha was selected for piloting as it is a pioneer state in the best practices pertaining to land records. ULPIN would be a single and authoritative source of information for any land parcel or property which can be used by any organisation requiring land related information, he said.

The ULPIN has been rolled out in three villages - Barkhandia and Kandeijori of Deogarh tehsil and Barakhol of Riamal tehsil, all in Deogarh district. The three villages have been geo-referenced.

“The benefits of ULPIN are multitudinous. The single source of information can authenticate the ownership and in turn it can end the dubious ownership. It will help identify the government lands easily and protect land from shabby land transaction,” said Sethi.

Tirkey applauded the performance of Odisha on various components like digitisation of records, cadastral maps and integration of textual and spatial records among others.