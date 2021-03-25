STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Unique land parcel ID number launched in Odisha

The unique 14 digit number has ownership details of the plot besides its size, longitudinal and latitudinal attributes up to tehsil level and beyond.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi

Odisha Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) was launched in the State on Wednesday on a pilot basis.

The unique 14 digit number has ownership details of the plot besides its size, longitudinal and latitudinal attributes up to tehsil level and beyond.

Union Secretary of Department of Land Resources (DoLR) Ajay Tirkey and State Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi launched the ULPIN.

Sethi said Odisha was selected for piloting as it is a pioneer state in the best practices pertaining to land records. ULPIN would be a single and authoritative source of information for any land parcel or property which can be used by any organisation requiring land related information, he said.

The ULPIN has been rolled out in three villages - Barkhandia and Kandeijori of Deogarh tehsil and Barakhol of Riamal tehsil, all in Deogarh district. The three villages have been geo-referenced.

“The benefits of ULPIN are multitudinous. The single source of information can authenticate the ownership and in turn it can end the dubious ownership. It will help identify the government lands easily and protect land from shabby land transaction,” said Sethi.

Tirkey applauded the performance of Odisha on various components like digitisation of records, cadastral maps and integration of textual and spatial records among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha ULPIN
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp