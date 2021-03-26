Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 12-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ unions, evoked mixed response in Odisha on Friday.

Though Commercial establishments and educational institutions remained closed across the State, banks and government offices functioned with thin attendance.

While some petrol pumps remained closed, a few others could be seen continuing with their regular businesses.

Navanirman Yuva Chatra Sangathan activists demonstrated at a petrol pump in Kalpana Square and near a liquor off-shop near Cuttack Road as they were open. The protestors also resorted to rail roko at Bhubaneswar railway station and blocked National Highway 16 in the city.

Various organisations such as All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union (BKMU), Left parties and the Congress extended their support to the nationwide bandh called to protest the three new farm laws.

The activists took out a bike rally and the protestors holding banners walked from one important intersection to another which caused traffic snarls in the city.

They blocked the road near Station Square and later various trade union groups could be seen holding rallies and marching till Raj Mahal Square and other areas of the Capital.

Though auto-rickshaws continued to operate, Capital Region Urban Transport said many Mo Buses were running late.

"As vehicular movement is disrupted in various places due to the strike, several Mo Buses are running late. It may be stopped anytime if obstructed," it added.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik said the party is supporting the bandh called by the farmers' unions.

"The three new farm laws are anti-farmers and anti-consumers and it will seriously affect their interests. The BJP Government intends to benefit the corporate houses and they are not bothered about the farmers, consumers and the poor people," he added.

Patnaik also demanded the procurement of crops by paying less than the minimum support price (MSP) should be made a punishable offence.

The protestors also blocked the highways in other parts of the State. Congress and Navanirman Krushak Sangathan activists blocked NH-55 in Dhenkanal while Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) blocked NH-53 near Bareipali.