STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 guidelines violation: Two coaching centres, shopping mall sealed in Odisha

The norm of social distancing was violated in the shopping complex on Hind Cinema premises at Ranihat, following which it was sealed.

Published: 26th March 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Coaching Centre

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Intensifying enforcement against Covid violations, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday sealed two private coaching centres and a super market in the city.

Chanakya coaching centre at Mission Road and Academics near Chandi Chowk have been sealed for violating the Covid protocols.

“While the students were sitting close to each other throwing the norm of social distancing to the wind, many of them were found inside the classroom without masks during a surprise raid,” said CMC Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) Abinash Rout. 

Similarly, the norm of social distancing was violated in the shopping complex on Hind Cinema premises at Ranihat, following which it was sealed.

Over 1,500 private coaching and tuition centres are running in the city without adequate preventive measures in place.

Though the State government had given permission for functioning of only government and private educational institutions strictly adhering to Covid guidelines, the coaching and tuition centres are allegedly running their classes flouting the safety norms.

While the tuitions are being run by both in-service and retired teachers inside their houses, maximum numbers of private coaching centres are found to be operating in busy market and residential areas like Arunoday Nagar, Madhupatna, Badambadi, Dolamundai, College Square, Chandi Chowk, Nuabazar and Mahanadi Vihar localities.  Students are attending the private coaching and tuition classes sans safety measures like masks, social distancing and hand sanitising. 

“The practice will spread the coronavirus infection in the city if the coaching and tuition centres are not stopped,” said a health expert.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, who admitted to the functioning of coaching and tuition centres in an unorganised manner across the city, said steps are being taken to keep a close watch on them.

“We are planning to focus on private coaching and tuition centres by collecting ward-wise data,” said the Commissioner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Guidelines Violation Odisha coronavirus Odisha Shopping Malls
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp