STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mahanadi flow into Hirakud reducing

The flow of water into the dam during the non-monsoon period in 2016-17 and 2017-18 was 65 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi river

Mahanadi river (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The flow of Mahanadi river water into Hirakud dam project has gone down considerably in recent years due to construction of barrages and dams at the upper end of the river by Chhattisgarh government.

This was admitted by Minister of State for Water Resources Raghunandan Das while replying to a question from Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said that while flow of water during the non-monsoon period decreased by 30 per cent in 2019-20, in 2018-19, the flow into the dam came down by 57 per cent.

The flow of water into the dam during the non-monsoon period in 2016-17 and 2017-18 was 65 per cent and 61 per cent respectively, he said.

The Minister said reduced flow of water into the Hirakud dam has affected power generation and other uses of Mahanadi water.

In a written reply to a question from Nauri Nayak (BJP), the Minister said reduced flow of water in rivers emerging from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and entering Odisha is not expected to give rise drought in the State.  

Replying to a question from Mohan Majhi (BJP), the Minister said the government has completed seven major and medium irrigation projects, 119 mega lift irrigation projects, 82 minor irrigation projects and 15795 embankments since 2009-10 to store Mahanadi water. 

The Minister said the government has already prepared a blue print keeping in view the requirement of water for different sectors for the next 50 years.

Rs 533 crore released for Khurda-Balangir rail line

Odisha government has provided Rs 533 crore for construction of Khurda-Balangir railway line project. Informing this in the Assembly while replying to a question from Santosh Singh Saluja (Congress), Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said the funds released by the State government have been used for land acquisition as well as construction activities.

The Minister said so far, the Centre has paid Rs 174. 15 crore to the State revenue authorities for land acquisition purposes.

He said the Centre and the State government have so far provided Rs 707.74 crore for the project out of which Rs 384.9 crore has been spent on land acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi river Hirakud dam project
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp