STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha engineers push their luck with food ‘Thela’, find success

After successfully completing their courses last year, the graduates applied for jobs and were waiting for the offers when the pandemic struck.

Published: 26th March 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

The engineers with their food trolley.

The engineers with their food trolley.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Pandemic crushed hopes and dreams of many last year but it failed to deter the faith of two engineers of Malkangiri who discovered entrepreneurship is answer to the job crisis and their ‘Engineer’s Thela’ stands testimony to it in Malkangiri town.

Parked near the Collectorate, lip-smacking dishes flying off their food truck which has found a way into people’s hearts and given Prittam Bebarta and Sumit Samal, both engineering graduates, a career choice.

Not lomg ago, the duo had gone to pursue BTech course outside Odisha. While Prittam pursued mechanical engineering, Sumit was in civil engineering stream.

After successfully completing their courses last year, they applied for jobs and were waiting for the offers when the pandemic struck.

Without jobs and little money left, they were compelled to return home and sit idle for around six months. But the duo didn’t lose heart and decided to utilise their limited resources to start a food cart last week. 

Coming from a modest background, the friends didn’t want to burden their families any further and got an unused broken hand cart thrown near their house to kick start their venture.

They repaired and remodelled it, laced it with tribal decorations and attractive lights. Naming it “Engineer’s Thela”, they placed the cart on the roadside near the Collector’s office, delicious food in the evening.

The very first day saw good business with its unusual name drawing people’s curiosity.

“Many thought we are selling some innovative engineering products. But when they came to the cart, they were pleasantly surprised by the aroma of our special chicken and mutton biriyani and chicken tikka,” said Prittam.

A plate of dum biryani costs Rs 100 and chicken tikka is priced at Rs 50 at the thela.

“We have a cook who helps us with the preparations and we also pitch in with the cooking. Our families have been very supportive of everything. We are earning a profit of around Rs 4,000 per day and really happy with the response our cart is getting. People who cannot afford going to restaurants are coming to our thela,” said Sumit, who is also working as a civil contractor during the day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thela Odisha Engineers
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp