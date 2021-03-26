Opposition targets Odisha government over unemployment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition in the Assembly on Thursday came down heavily on Odisha government for its failure to create employment opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic and alleged that money spent on skill development has gone waste.

The issue cropped up in the House during discussion on an adjournment motion brought by the Opposition members in the State.

Targeting the government over the issue, both BJP and Congress members alleged that while 18 lakh youths are unemployed in the State, retired employees are being given re-appointments regularly.

Referring to latest report of the National Sample Survey Organisation, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said the government has completely failed in generating employment opportunities.

Making a statement in response, Minister of State for Skill Development Premananda Nayak said the government has imparted training to 14 lakh youths and made them employable.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress took to streets and scuffled with police while marching towards the Assembly protesting over the unemployment issue.