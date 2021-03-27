STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vehicle documents’ validity extended till June by STA

Similarly, the learner’s licence which had expired since March 18, 2020 or would expire by June this year will be treated as valid for three more months.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday extended the validity of driving licence, fitness, permit (all types), registration certificate of vehicles till June this year.As per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the office of the Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA) issued an order and extended the validity of fitness certificate of all motor vehicles which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by June this year for three more months (till June).

The validity of registration certificate of non-transport vehicle, driving licence, goods carriage, contract carriage, private service vehicle and educational institution bus permits which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by June this year have also been extended for three more months.  

Similarly, the learner’s licence which had expired since March 18, 2020 or would expire by June this year will be treated as valid for three more months. However, validity of authorization issued for goods carriage and tourist vehicles has not been extended as it relates to payment of annual composite tax. Validity of insurance and pollution certificates as well as temporary permits have not been extended.

HIGHLIGHTS

Learner’s licence which had expired since March 18, 2020 or would expire by June this year will be treated as valid for 3 more months

Validity of all stage carriage permanent permits and permits issued by reciprocating states countersigned by STA on inter-state routes which had expired since February, 2020, will stay valid till June

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp