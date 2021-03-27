Vehicle documents’ validity extended till June by STA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday extended the validity of driving licence, fitness, permit (all types), registration certificate of vehicles till June this year.As per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the office of the Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA) issued an order and extended the validity of fitness certificate of all motor vehicles which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by June this year for three more months (till June).

The validity of registration certificate of non-transport vehicle, driving licence, goods carriage, contract carriage, private service vehicle and educational institution bus permits which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by June this year have also been extended for three more months.

Similarly, the learner’s licence which had expired since March 18, 2020 or would expire by June this year will be treated as valid for three more months. However, validity of authorization issued for goods carriage and tourist vehicles has not been extended as it relates to payment of annual composite tax. Validity of insurance and pollution certificates as well as temporary permits have not been extended.

Validity of all stage carriage permanent permits and permits issued by reciprocating states countersigned by STA on inter-state routes which had expired since February, 2020, will stay valid till June