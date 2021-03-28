STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIT-R’s human powered vehicle wins big at ASME challenge

The vehicle is a pedal powered mode of transportation which gives car-like comfort and experience, reports Prasanjeet Sarkar

Published: 28th March 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The NIT-R team behind the Bluestreak 8.0 HPV design | Express

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Students of National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R) have yet again proved their mettle  in constructing a design-efficient human powered vehicle (HPV) at the HPV Challenge hosted by the  American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). 

A human powered vehicle is a pedal powered mode of transportation. It is both ecologically  sustainable and gives car-like comfort and experience. It is billed to be a most sought-after future mode of transport. 
ASME has clubs in every technical institution across the world and hosts HPV challenge annually. This year, the competition is being held virtually and in two phases - critical design review  challenge and innovation challenge. 

The 12-member NIT-R team designed a HPV titled ‘Bluestreak 8.0 HPV’ that bagged third rank worldwide in the ASME Critical Design Review Challenge and first rank among 79 Indian participating colleges. The results of the challenge were announced on March 16 and the NIT-R team  scored a 45.30 out of 55 points. The team is now awaiting the results of ASME  Innovation Challenge.

Team leader and third year mechanical engineering student Arun Mohapatra said their design was as per the ASME rulebook with provisions to improvise and accommodate changes. “Our analysis regarding positioning of the handle and pedal, efficacy of  suspension, reduction of aerodynamic drag, safety, balance, cost and scopes for further  improvisation was also appreciated.” 

As the ASME HPV Challenge 2021 was held online this time, the  load and endurance test of the vehicle was done using software simulation. Team member Kusha said their HPV with backward leaning seat is designed to avoid body strain  during long travel and every design including aerodynamic shape and safety feature were  incorporated with logical engineering.

He said it now has top speed of around 40-45 km/hour  against maximum HPV velocity of 140 km.   Arun said on mass scale production, each HPV may cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.  In fact, the HPV Bluestreak 8.0 is the upgraded version of Bluestreak 6.0 which had participated in the  ASME Engineering-Fest Asia Pacific held in March 2019 at VIT, Vellore. The NIT-R team had ended up at 9th rank in endurance race and over all 13th rank among 50 participating teams.

The team included Rudra Prasad, Kabi Satpathy, Om Prakash, Priyabrata Mohapatra, Abhishek  Pandia, Pratyush Priyadarshan, Shreekrishna Meher, Satwik Animesh, Kusha Kishore Rout, N  Soundarya and Risita Jena, all second to fourth year students of Mechanical, Electronics and  Metallurgy branches. 
 

