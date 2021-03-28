STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six held with over 1.5 ltr snake venom

State forest officials on Saturday nabbed six persons including a woman for allegedly trying to sell over 1.5 litre snake venom in the Capital city.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  State forest officials on Saturday nabbed six persons including a woman for allegedly trying to sell over 1.5 litre snake venom in the Capital city. The lead was provided by Suvendu Mallick of Snake Helpline, who received an information that some persons had come to the city and were looking for customers to sell the venom. He alerted the officials of Bhubaneswar forest range office.

They contacted the kingpin of the racket by posing as customers and expressed their interest to purchase the venom. Assistant Conservator of Forest Prashant Kumar Panda then formed four teams, who in civilian dress went to buy the venom from the persons at Acharya Vihar on Saturday morning.

“They took the officials to Station Square and later to Forest Park area where they handed them over two bottles (750 ml each) of venom. The peddlers were immediately arrested,” said Panda. The six have been identified as Hrushnakar Padhiary (30) of Sahadevkhunta, Biswa Pradhan (30) of Sohela, Suraj Dash (21) of Balangir, Sanjay Mohanty (43) of Jaleswar, Shyamalendu Nayak (30) of Hulurisingha and Jayasmita Nayak of Balasore district.

6 held with over 1.5 ltr snake venom
Forest department sources said, the seized venom would be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) or any other laboratory to ascertain the species of snake it extracted from. Snake venom apart from being used in anti-snakebite drugs is also an active ingredient in many pharmaceuticals. It is also used in narcotics, where it sells at several lakhs of rupees for just a gram, Mallick said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
snake venom
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp