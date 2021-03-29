Pregnant woman made to walk 3 km by police for not wearing helmet in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident of police insensitivity in Odisha, a pregnant woman was left to walk 3 km after she was found riding a pillion without a helmet to the hospital as her husband was taken to a police station to pay the fine.

The incident which happened in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday has left the state administration red-faced.

The 27-year-old woman Gurubari was going to Udala Sub-divisional hospital for health check-up with her husband Bikram Biruli on a bike.

While Bikram was wearing a helmet, Gurubari was not. The couple was intercepted by officer in charge of Sarat Police Station Rina Baksal who allegedly forced Bikram to go to the police station to pay the fine leaving Gurubari at the spot.

Helpless, the nine-month pregnant woman made a grueling three-kilometer walk to the police station in the scorching heat.

As the issue grabbed headlines, Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottam Das suspended the lady OIC on Monday.

Bikram, a native of Madkamsahi in Noto village under Sarat Police Station was on his way to the hospital for her medical checkup around 10 am on Saturday.

On the way to the hospital, near Sarat chowk, OIC Baksal along with some police personnel intercepted his bike and asked him why his wife did not wear a helmet.

When Bikram replied he had his helmet on and his wife did not wear one due to her health condition, the OIC did not pay attention and immediately slapped a fine of Rs.500 for violating traffic rule under MVI Act as the pillion rider had no helmet.

Bikram requested to provide the fine online as he did not carry enough cash with him but the OIC did not accept his request and ordered police personnel to take him to the police station in a police vehicle.

The fervent pleas of the pregnant woman fell on the OIC's deaf ears and police took her husband to Sarat Police Station. Gurubari followed on foot and reached the police station later.

There too, the couple was detained till Bikram's parents reached with the penalty amount.

“I fear for my wife since she is nine- months pregnant. Despite requests to the OIC, she did not show any sympathy for my wife,” Bikram said.

Later he gave a written complaint before the SDPO of Udala, Kedarnath Sahu about the matter.

Based on the inquiry report, the SP suspended the lady officer, and Sanjay Pradhan, IIC of Kaptipada police was assigned the additional charge of Sarat Police Station.