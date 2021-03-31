STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 crew of cargo vessel test Covid positive

After its arrival, vessel’s captain informed PPT authorities that a few crew members were suffering from cold and fever. 

Published: 31st March 2021

Malaysian cargo vessel at Khirisahi coast off Chilika

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Fourteen crew of cargo vessel MV APJ Kais that arrived from Tuticorin tested positive and have been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar by Paradip Port Trust (PPT). The vessel, carrying 56,000 tonne coal had anchored at the port on March 27. After its arrival, vessel’s captain informed PPT authorities that a few crew members were suffering from cold and fever. 

Of the 28 crew tested, 14 were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. The rest have been asked to remain in isolation in the ship for a week. Paradip Port health officer Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi said the ship has been sanitised. He said the 14 crew members who were shifted to the hospital in the State capital are asymptomatic. 

There is no need to panic as all preventive measures have been taken to check the spread of the virus in the town. Around 2,400 crew of various vessels have been screened and 1,000 ships inspected by the health team in the last one year, he added.  Jagatsinghpur district has reported 9,189 cases till now of which 9,133 have recovered. The district’s death toll stands at 38. 

Kalahandi sees steep rise in Covid cases
Bhawanipatna: Steep increase in positive cases in Kalahandi in last 48 hours has emerged as a concern for the district administration. On Tuesday, 25 cases were reported. These include eight from Bhawanipatna, two each from Junagarh, Kesinga and Dharamgarh, three from rural areas of Junagarh, one each from Kesinga and Jaipatna and three from Narla. The district reported 55 positive cases on Monday. The district administration has declared Pragati college, Bhawanipatna, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Narla as containment zones after cases were reported from the institutions. 

Comments

