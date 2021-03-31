15 file papers for Pipili bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 15 candidates have filed nomination papers for bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency scheduled on April 17. Rudra Pratap Maharathy of BJD and Ajit Mangaraj of Congress filed their nomination papers on Tuesday, the last day of filing nominations. Ashrit Pattnayak of BJP had filed his papers on March 27.

Besides eight Independent candidates and four nominees of other parties have also filed their papers for the bypoll which was necessitated after the demise of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year. After filing his nomination, Pradeep’s son Rudra promised to follow his father’s footsteps and work for the welfare of people of Pipili.