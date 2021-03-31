STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government assures crop loss aid after getting Centre’s premium share

The Minister said that the applications of 92,554 farmers were approved for getting compensation.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH a large number of farmers still waiting for compensation for kharif crop loss in 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the State government on Tuesday assured the Assembly that all affected farmers covered under the scheme will get their dues after verification.

In a statement, Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain informed the House that over 20 lakh farmers were registered under PMFBY in the 2019 kharif season and 5,92,510 farmers had been provided crop compensation to the tune of `1,041.31 crore. With reference to Balangir, the Minister said 7,93,865 farmers had registered under the scheme out of them 2,15, 516 had received compensation of `179.42 crore.

The district administration conducted reverification of 1,64,814 applications following complaints of irregularities in insurance claims. On verification, it was found that 72,260 applications were faulty. Many of the applicants were identified having insured more area than the actual holding.

The Minister said that the applications of 92,554 farmers were approved for getting compensation. On the request of Royal Sundaram GIC, the insurance agency, the State government released the State share of premium subsidy of over `25.65 crore on March 25, 2021. The Centre has been requested to provide its share of the premium of `31 crore. The Minister was directed by Speaker S N Patro to make a statement on the issue that was raised by Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja on March 25 during zero hour.

