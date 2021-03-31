Leader of Opposition demands security for RTI activist’s family

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik on Tuesday alleged that RTI activist Sarveswar Behuria was attacked in Jajpur as he had raised several issues which became embarrassing for the ruling BJD MLA from Dharmasala. Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition said Behuria and his family members should be provided security as their lives are in danger.

Naik said the RTI activist had raised the issue of corruption in Dankari Pahad mining and allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Alleging that the law and order situation in the State has completely collapsed, Naik said such an attack would not have been possible without support from the powers that be. He said though the MLA has been named in the FIR filed by the RTI activist’s wife, he is yet to be questioned by the police.