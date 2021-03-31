Odisha to monitor movement of people from C’garh 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the surge in Covid-19 cases in districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Odisha government has decided to enhance surveillance on movement of people from the neighbouring State besides, focusing on aggressive testing and tracking of positive cases within.The State reported 218 new cases in last 24 hours, nearly 40 per cent (pc) of which were from three districts bordering Chhattisgarh. Maximum 34 cases were detected in Bargarh, followed by 29 in Nuapada, 26 in Sundargarh, 25 in Khurda, 16 in Cuttack, 13 in Kalahandi and 12 in Angul.

This has come as a big challenge for the health administration. Of the six bordering districts, there has been a spurt in cases in Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda. Nuapada has recorded highest 194 cases, including 29 from one cluster in a village, in the last one week. Similarly, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda have registered 123, 118 and 51 new cases respectively. Most of the cases from Sinapali and Komna blocks in Nuapada district have Chhattisgarh link.

Health officials said the movement of people from the high-risk states has to be restricted or closely monitored apart from aggressive testing and localising containment measures. As the Central guideline prohibits restriction on movement of inter-State bus services, the State government has decided to hold talks with the Collectors and SPs of bordering districts of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday to decide on further course of action. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the rise in cases of bordering districts and educational institutions has fuelled the Covid-19 surge in the State.

“Movement of people from the neighbouring states had led to the rise in cases in Odisha during the initial days of the pandemic last year. This time too, the bordering districts have become a concern. We have called a meeting with the officials of the neighbouring State to decide on enhanced surveillance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to one pc on Tuesday. The State conducted 21,648 tests in last 24 hours with a drop of over 25 pc due to holidays. With the 218 fresh cases from 24 districts, the Covid tally soared to 3,40,620 of which 3,36,930 recovered and 1,921 succumbed. Active cases stand at 1,716.