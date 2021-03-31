STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to monitor movement of people from C’garh 

Of the six bordering districts, there has been a spurt in cases in Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda. 

Published: 31st March 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the surge in Covid-19 cases in districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Odisha government has decided to enhance surveillance on movement of people from the neighbouring State besides, focusing on aggressive testing and tracking of positive cases within.The State reported 218 new cases in last 24 hours, nearly 40 per cent (pc) of which were from three districts bordering Chhattisgarh. Maximum 34 cases were detected in Bargarh, followed by 29 in Nuapada, 26 in Sundargarh, 25 in Khurda, 16 in Cuttack, 13 in Kalahandi and 12 in Angul. 

This has come as a big challenge for the health administration. Of the six bordering districts, there has been a spurt in cases in Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda. Nuapada has recorded highest 194 cases, including 29 from one cluster in a village, in the last one week. Similarly, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda have registered 123, 118 and 51 new cases respectively. Most of the cases from Sinapali and Komna blocks in Nuapada district have Chhattisgarh link.

Health officials said the movement of people from the high-risk states has to be restricted or closely monitored apart from aggressive testing and localising containment measures. As the Central guideline prohibits restriction on movement of inter-State bus services, the State government has decided to hold talks with the Collectors and SPs of bordering districts of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday to decide on further course of action.  Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the rise in cases of bordering districts and educational institutions has fuelled the Covid-19 surge in the State. 

“Movement of people from the neighbouring states had led to the rise in cases in Odisha during the initial days of the pandemic last year. This time too, the bordering districts have become a concern. We have called a meeting with the officials of the neighbouring State to decide on enhanced surveillance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to one pc on Tuesday. The State conducted 21,648 tests in last 24 hours with a drop of over 25 pc due to holidays. With the 218 fresh cases from 24 districts, the Covid tally soared to 3,40,620 of which 3,36,930 recovered and 1,921 succumbed. Active cases stand at 1,716.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp