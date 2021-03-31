STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers skip Holi demanding revival of river

The river’s course covered 425 villages of 26 gram panchayats in Cuttack Sadar, Nischintakoili and Raghunathpur blocks. 

Published: 31st March 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With cries for revival of the Suku Paika river, once a lifeline for hundreds of villages spread across Cuttack district, continuing to be cold-shouldered by the State government, affected villagers of Bodhapur under Cuttack Sadar block have chalked out a unique campaign to press for their demands.
Led by eminent cardiologist, Dr PC Rath, the convenor of ‘Save Suku Paika’ campaign, residents of Bodhapur gram panchayat  did not celebrate Holi this year. 

They have decided to observe ‘Chuli Bandh’ (no cooking in every household) from 7 am to 7 pm on April 22 and organise ‘Jalabhisheka’ by lifting water from Mahanadi and pouring it into the dry Suku Paika river on May 16. On June 7, farmers and fishermen of the locality would take out a rally to the local tehsil office and stage demonstration over the issue. 

“All protests and agitations will organised in a peaceful manner to press the government for revival of the dead Suku Paika river which vital for the lives and livelihood of 10 lakh people,” said general secretary of ‘Save Suku Paika’ campaign Swarup Rath. The Suku Paika river which originated from the Mahanadi at Ayatpur village in Cuttack, ran its course for 27 km only to rejoin the parent river at Bankola near Tarapur. The river’s course covered 425 villages of 26 gram panchayats in Cuttack Sadar, Nischintakoili and Raghunathpur blocks. 

In 1950s, the State government had blocked the originating point of the river with an embankment, completely disconnecting it from Mahanadi, to check floods without considering its consequence on environment in future. Since then the river has been lying dead. It gets filled up only during monsoon. 
The dried river has an adverse effect on environment, people and their livelihood in the localities.

It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes leading to rise in diseases like malaria, dengue and diarrhoea in the area. The environmental disaster and health hazard is affecting about 10 lakh people living along the river belt. The locals have been campaigning for the river’s reconnection with Mahanadi since 2016. Cases too have been filed in Odisha Human Rights Commission(OHRC) and National Green Tribunal by the residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suku Paika river
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp