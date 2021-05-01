STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

India Cares: Bridge between plasma donors & patients

AMID rise in Covid-19 cases, India Cares, a social organisation, has launched an online system to connect plasma donors with infected people across the country.

Published: 01st May 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

ICMR study found that plasma therapy failed to benefit COVID-19 patients.

A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)

By Ashish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, India Cares, a social organisation, has launched an online system to connect plasma donors with infected people across the country. The organisation has uploaded a link on Twitter where donors can click and fill the required details in a Google form.

For donating plasma, a donor must have recovered from Covid-19 around 21 to 28 days back. The donor must also have adequate antibodies which would be tested before he/she is allowed to donate. “India Cares volunteers would contact the donors and advice them to visit a blood bank or hospital where a Covid-19 patient is undergoing treatment,” said Sabita Chanda, one of the volunteers who is overseeing the activity. Chanda said India Cares has been connecting plasma donors with Covid patients for the last year. 

However, the demand for plasma therapy went up considerably in December, 2020 and January this year after several blood banks and hospitals ran out of plasma. Apart from Odisha, the organisation is also receiving requests for plasma from states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The online process for plasma donation was started on April 9 this year. Till now, 816 registrations have been done for both blood and plasma donation. “We are receiving 20 registrations from across the country every week,” said Chanda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plasma donation India Cares COVID-19 COVID treatment COVID patients
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp