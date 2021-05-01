STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha gets 1.5L doses of Covaxin for 18+ group

Vaccine to be administered to people in BMC limits from Monday

Published: 01st May 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Government on Friday received 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine from Bharat Biotech as the first consignment of the State’s own procurement for free vaccination of 18 to 44 years age group.Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the vaccine will be administered to age-appropriate people in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation limits for which slots will be opened on CoWIN portal for sessions to be held from Monday onwards.

“However, the State will have a trial symbolic commencement of the free vaccination of 18-44 years age group with inoculation of a few beneficiaries on Saturday. There will be no full fledged vaccination in the weekend in view of the lockdown in the urban areas of the State,” he informed. As many as 81,161 people were administered vaccines through 451 session sites on Friday. Meanwhile, the government on Friday demanded that Centre should immediately supply at least 25 lakh doses of Covishield to continue with the sessions regularly.

“I am to reiterate my request to urgently supply at least 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine in a single lot to enable us to ensure second dose vaccination of people aged 45 years and above and to conduct sessions regularly across the State,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das wrote to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

Stating that Odisha is facing a crsis due to very low and erratic supply of Covishield vaccine, the Minister said that till date the State has received 53,32,870 doses and the stock available now is only 1.05 lakh. The Minister said that between April 20 and 29, Odisha received only 2.9 lakh doses of Covishield in three allocations which was inadequate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus vaccination COVID vaccine
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp