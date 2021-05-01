Uttar Pradesh and Odisha top beneficiaries of Rourkela Steel Plant's oxygen; Delhi trails behind

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as it is battling an acute shortage of medical oxygen and sending out SOS to the Centre and various states, Delhi cuts a sorry figure when it comes to lifting the quota from SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Between April 1 and 28, RSP has supplied more than 2,500 tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to several states at their own transport arrangements. Delhi has lifted a mere 22.92 tonne on April 22. Sources said Delhi has been authorised to lift 40 tonne per day from RSP.

Following the national capital is Maharashtra which has lifted only 19 tonne of LMO from RSP while Gujarat has taken 33 tonne. Haryana, whose road distance is more than Delhi from Rourkela, has procured 198 tonne.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Odisha have emerged as bulk procurers of LMO from RSP. UP has lifted a total of 519 tonne while Odisha procured 479 tonne. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has lifted 408 tonne while Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have lifted 329, 318 and 175 tonne respectively.

In the last 29 days, RSP has supplied a total of around 2,700 tonne of medical oxygen to 10 states. Since April last year, the RSP has supplied more than 9,500 tonne of LMO. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the Centre seeking further increase in Delhi’s allocation of medical oxygen from the present 490 tonne per day to 976 tonne from nearby plants to reduce the turnaround time.

Meanwhile, the first rake of Medical Oxygen Express from Rourkela carrying 52.5 tonne of LMO in four tankers was despatched from RSP for Faridabad in Haryana on Friday. Chief executive officer Dipak Chattaraj said, "RSP is giving utmost importance to production and timely despatch of LMO. We at RSP feel honoured to be able to serve the country in these difficult times."

Incidentally, the South Eastern Railway (SER) and Odisha government have declared dedicated green corridors on both rail and road route for faster and unhindered movement of LMO. Rourkela SP Mukesh Bhamoo said since April 23, police have escorted 61 tankers carrying about 1,200 tonne of LMO from RSP till the end of Odisha border.

