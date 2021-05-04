STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha two-week lockdown: Panic buying creates chaos in Koraput

Markets in Jeypore, Semiliguda, Kotpad and Koraput saw locals throwing all caution to wind and crowding vegetable and grocery shops, leading to traffic jams in main roads.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:17 AM

ODisha market

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  As soon as the two-week lockdown was announced by the State government, people thronged the markets of Koraput on Monday to buy essentials even as administration advised against panic buying and hoarding.

Markets in Jeypore, Semiliguda, Kotpad and Koraput saw locals throwing all caution to wind and crowding vegetable and grocery shops, leading to traffic jams in main roads. Sources said, the reason behind this rush was lack of awareness regarding the lockdown as people of tribal areas thought it as complete shutdown and anticipated non-availability of things.

However, traders said there is plenty of stock of essential commodities and the mad rush is unnecessary. “Consumers have nothing to worry as we are well-stocked,” said V Pravakar, Secretary of Jeypore Chamber of Commerce and Industries. 

District administration expressed concern over panic buying and held a meeting with the traders on the day. Sub-Collector Hema Kant Say and SDPO AA Behera appealed to the trader community to follow all protocols and warned them of strict action in case norms are flouted.

Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar  requested people not to panic as shops would be open from 6 am to 12 noon during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the district recorded 145 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 853. This is the highest single-day spike in the past one month. Around 35 patients are undergoing treatment at Jeypore Covid hospital.

