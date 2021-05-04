STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People swarm markets ahead of 14-day lockdown in Odisha

Huge gatherings at vegetable markets and long queues  outside grocery stores were a common sight with none caring about Covid protocols.

Published: 04th May 2021

Crowded Desibehera street in Berhampur

Crowded Desibehera street in Berhampur | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the Berhampur administration appealed to people not to resort to panic buying ahead of the lockdown beginning Wednesday, markets here were choc-a-bloc with locals overcrowding everywhere to purchase essential commodities on Monday. Huge gatherings at vegetable markets and long queues  outside grocery stores were a common sight with none caring about Covid protocols. Neither did they wear mask nor maintained distance. 

This despite the Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urging people not to step out of their houses to stock up medicines, vegetables and other essentials. He said all shops selling groceries, meat, ration and milk will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday during the lockdown. “No one will be allowed to travel on the streets without a valid reason.

But Covid testing and vaccination will continue during the lockdown” he said, while urging people to minimise travel and order essentials online. The Collector said within 500 metres vegetables will be made available and warned sealing of shops if Covid protocols are violated. “The infected Covid patients will be treated at PHCs and CHCs and if required, they will be shifted to designated hospitals”, he added.  

Meanwhile, the district reported 262 new infections including 136 under BeMC limits in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 260. If sources are to be believed, over 20 persons with symptoms have died at MKCG MCH in the last 24 hours. Long queues were also witnessed outside the vaccination centres on the day. Around 359 persons took the first jab and another 1,515 their second dose on Monday.
 

