4 Chhatrapur jail inmates infected

The assistant jailor of Sub-Jail at Chhatrapur died of suspected Covid-19 and four inmates of the jail tested positive in Ganjam on Wednesday.

Published: 06th May 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The assistant jailor of Sub-Jail at Chhatrapur died of suspected Covid-19 and four inmates of the jail tested positive in Ganjam on Wednesday. Among the infected inmates, two are women.While the women inmates have been kept in a separate isolation facility inside the jail, the male inmates have been shifted to Covid hospital. 

The district in the last 24 hours saw 310 cases which includes 124 under BeMC limits. Despite the lockdown, large gathering was witnessed at Bada Bazaar in Berhampur on Wednesday with people rushing to buy essentials. Taking advantage of the situation, some traders also increased the price of the groceries and vegetables like potatoes and onions. 
 

