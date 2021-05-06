STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Flu Clinic on Wheels' starts rolling in Sambalpur city

Published: 06th May 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Flu Clinic on Wheels which was launched in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

The Flu Clinic on Wheels which was launched in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the objective of screening people with flu like symptoms and extending them medical aid, the Sambalpur administration on Wednesday launched a ‘Flu Clinic on Wheels’ service which will visit all the localities under the city limits.

Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena said under the current circumstances, some patients are seeking treatment under home isolation while many others having symptoms are unsure about the need of getting tested. “Also, since the lockdown is in force it is advisable for people to restrict their movement. Through this mobile van, we will reach out to the people at their doorsteps for their health screening and regular check-ups, besides distributing medicine kits to those undergoing treatment at home”, he said.

The Collector informed that while screening, if a person is found having symptoms, he will be referred to the nearest testing centre. And if someone is unable to visit the testing centre, then an arrangement would be made to send the sample collection and testing van to the locality. The Sambalpur administration had on Tuesday launched the sample collection and testing van on the lines of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Last year, screening camps were held across different localities.

Director of Trilochan Netralaya, Shiva Prasad Sahoo said Flu Clinic on Wheels van will visit the areas under 41 Wards of the city as per a schedule drawn by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation and screen people with symptoms.

“Many people are not reporting their flu-like symptoms due to various apprehensions. But through the mobile clinic we will be reaching their houses to screen them and also provide medication to patients with mild symptoms. We shall also be distributing medicines to those seeking treatment under home isolation”, Sahoo added.

HELP AT HAND

The Flu Clinic on Wheels will visit at least 10 localities each day 
Any resident having flu like symptoms and in need of a check-up can ask for the service through Covid helpline 18003456723
While the van is planned to move around the city for a week, the service will be extended on the basis of the response from residents

