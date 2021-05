By Express News Service

PURI: Town police on Wednesday arrested one Pappu Boral alias Dhirendranath and his associate Sanjay Sanyal of Baliapanda area of the city for terrorising traders who have applied for license of foreign liquor shops.

Though the shops would be allotted through a lottery system, Pappu was allegedly extorting money from the applicants. SP K Vishal Singh informed that the duo was forwarded to court. Pappu has 34 criminal cases pending against him, he informed.