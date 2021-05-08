In Malkangiri, COVID patients and kin can meet virtually to de-stress

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Fighting Covid is a battle as tough for the patients as it is for the kin as one can not meet the other or even seek direct interaction.

Realising that stress and depression can consume both the sides equally, Malkangiri administration has come up with a novel initiative to facilitate interaction between Covid patients in hospitals and their anxious relatives. It has launched ‘e-Sakshyat’, a first of its kind initiative in the State.

A centre has been opened near the chief district medical office’s in Malkangiri town where the relatives can virtually meet their infected kin undergoing treatment at the District Covid Hospital (DCH), Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and Covid Healthcare Centres (CHCs) across the district.

Collector Yedulla Vijay on Friday informed that the relatives of patients can speak to their relatives and inquire about their treatment process and well being by using video conferencing facility at the centre.

Two large monitors and Zoom application have been installed at the centre and similarly, one monitor and a TV screen have been provided to the DCH and each of the CCCs and CHCs. The monitor and TV screen will be installed at a designated space in the healthcare facilities.

“This is a two-way video interaction facility for Covid positive patients admitted to DCH, CCCs and CHC facilities in Malkangiri district. This will enable the patient and his family to interact with each other and see their loved one through a live video chat”, the Collector said and added that the patients who cannot walk up to the designated rooms will be provided a laptop for the purpose.

Those who are in the ICU can also get connected with their relatives with the help of the laptop that will be provided to them, he said.

The virtual meetings will help boost the mental health of both the Covid patients who go through a lot of anxiety and depression while in hospital and their family members who are unable to meet them.