STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Malkangiri, COVID patients and kin can meet virtually to de-stress

Fighting COVID is a battle as tough for the patients as it is for the kin as one can not meet the other or even seek direct interaction.

Published: 08th May 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A man speaks to his infected relative virtually at e-Sakshyat centre.

A man speaks to his infected relative virtually at e-Sakshyat centre. (Photo | EPS)

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Fighting Covid is a battle as tough for the patients as it is for the kin as one can not meet the other or even seek direct interaction.

Realising that stress and depression can consume both the sides equally, Malkangiri administration has come up with a novel initiative to facilitate interaction between Covid patients in hospitals and their anxious relatives. It has launched ‘e-Sakshyat’, a first of its kind initiative in the State.

A centre has been opened near the chief district medical office’s in Malkangiri town where the relatives can virtually meet their infected kin undergoing treatment at the District Covid Hospital (DCH), Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and Covid Healthcare Centres (CHCs) across the district.

Collector Yedulla Vijay on Friday informed that the relatives of patients can speak to their relatives and inquire about their treatment process and well being by using video conferencing facility at the centre.

Two large monitors and Zoom application have been installed at the centre and similarly, one monitor and a TV screen have been provided to the DCH and each of the CCCs and CHCs. The monitor and TV screen will be installed at a designated space in the healthcare facilities.

“This is a two-way video interaction facility for Covid positive patients admitted to DCH, CCCs and CHC facilities in Malkangiri district. This will enable the patient and his family to interact with each other and see their loved one through a live video chat”, the Collector said and added that the patients who cannot walk up to the designated rooms will be provided a laptop for the purpose. 

Those who are in the ICU can also get connected with their relatives with the help of the laptop that will be provided to them, he said.

The virtual meetings will help boost the mental health of both the Covid patients who go through a lot of anxiety and depression while in hospital and their family members who are unable to meet them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malkangiri Malkangiri Coronavirus Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp