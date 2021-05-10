STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid second wave makes rhythm of looms discordant in Odisha

Just as the handloom sector  was looking up at  the path of revival three months back post Covid-19 first wave, it has once again been hit by the second wave crisis.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A weaver working at a loom in a village in Kendrapara district

A weaver working at a loom in a village in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Just as the handloom sector  was looking up at  the path of revival three months back post Covid-19 first wave, it has once again been hit by the second wave crisis. A steep surge in cases, lockdown, restrictions on movement of people and vehicles from other states and unavailability of raw materials have aggravated the problems of around 5,000 weavers in the district. 

The looms have fallen silent again as several weavers are now not keen on weaving sarees, lungis, dhotis and towels, said Ajaya Behera, a weaver of Kusuipala village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town. While raw material availability has always been a concern, even marketing the existing products keeps haunting the weavers.

For the weavers, marriages and festivals provide an opportunity to earn more but the ongoing restrictions have adversely affected the sales of handloom products especially sarees in the district. “The weaving industry is already  marred by several problems and the virus has only worsened it,” said Harekrushna Das, president of weavers’ cooperative society of Kusuipala.

Several weavers, a few months back, weaved large numbers of sarees and other items just as the situation was improving but the second wave has made a huge dent on sales. The second wave is likely to have a greater impact on sales due to rise in infections in rural areas. Tapan Das of Korua village said he used to sell sarees, dhotis, lungis and gamchhas in the local market but he stopped weaving a month back. With cloth shops now closed, there are no takers for his products. 

Deputy director of Handloom and Textile department, Indramani Kandi said the State government last year had granted  `15 crore to  Boyanika  and `1 crore to Odisha Tussar Federation SERIFED (Odisha Cooperative Tassar & Silk Federation Limited )   to purchase products from the weavers to mitigate their plight. “We had purchased products from the weavers and are committed to help them during the second wave,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha weavers coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp