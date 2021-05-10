STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Covid hospitals become functional in Koraput district

In the wake of spike in cases, all three Covid hospitals in Koraput have been made functional by the district administration. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  In the wake of spike in cases, all three Covid hospitals in Koraput have been made functional by the district administration. The district now has three Covid hospitals at Jeypore, Koraput and Sunabeda. While the facility at Jeypore has 150 beds, the one at the medical college at Koraput has 70 and the one at Sunabeda’s HAL has 40 beds.

These hospitals cater to patients from 14 blocks and four municipality areas of the district.  The Jeypore Covid hospital was re-activated 15 days back and the one at Koraput has been functioning for the last one year. The facility at HAL, Sunabeda was made functional on Sunday. Apart from the hospitals, a 70 bed Covid care centre at Jeypore and 200 bed centre at Koraput are already functional. 

However, there are only 16 ventilators at the Covid hospitals in the district and 15 more will be installed in the next couple of days. Koraput CDMO, Makaranda Behura said patients are being given proper treatment at the hospitals. Meanwhile, 127 cases were detected in the district on Sunday taking the tally of active cases to 1,207.

