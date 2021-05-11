STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fear, stigma, laxity contribute to rising Covid-19 cases

Former vice-chairman of Jeypore municipality SN Rath attributed the surge in cases to poor enforcement and public complacency. 

Published: 11th May 2021 09:13 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as the second Covid wave rages across the State, social stigma attached to the virus is fast turning Jeypore into a hotspot as people are self medicating as soon as symptoms show but refraining from testing. If sources are to be believed, most households in Jeypore town have people showing symptoms akin to Covid-19 but are hesitant to get themselves tested. Instead, they are self medicating by opting for commonly prescribed medication from local chemists. Many are even reluctant to go to hospitals for the fear of contracting the virus. All this is reportedly fuelling the virus spread as most cases go undetected. 

Jeypore town has nearly 200 streets (sahis) across 28 wards and sources said over 50 per cent localities have reported Covid positive cases. The lack of strict vigil by enforcement agencies is also aggravating the lax attitude of the public. Reportedly, barring the Main Road and MG Road, normal rush with no social distancing is witnessed in other places till evening hours.

Former vice-chairman of Jeypore municipality SN Rath attributed the surge in cases to poor enforcement and public complacency. “The administration should be more vigilant now,” he said. Official records  show that while daily case count reached upto 25 in Jeypore during the first wave, this time it has nearly doubled with the town reporting over 50 cases daily. As of Sunday, total 493 cases including 4 deaths were reported from Jeypore while 197 have recovered.Taking the grim situation into consideration, the district health administration has reactivated a 150-bed Covid hospital and 70-bed covid care centre in Jeypore while pressing four ambulances into service.

TAGS
Covid-19 social stigma second Covid wave
