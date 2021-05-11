Infection spike in rural pockets

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a shocking trend, the second wave of Covid-19 has started hitting the rural areas of the district hard as compared to the municipal areas and NACs in the district. Maximum positive cases have been reported from the rural areas, attributed to the migration of workers from Angul and Jajpur on regular basis.

Out of the 996 new cases reported on Saturday, around 80 per cent are from Hindol, Bhuban, Kankadahada, Odapada, Gondia, Parjang and Sadar blocks despite strict vigil of the administration, proper enforcement of Covid guidelines and crackdown on violators. Hindol alone accounts for more than 30 cases on a daily basis as hundreds of labourers commute to Angul for work.

Sub Collector Udayanath Mohapatra said most of the infected prefer home quarantine to Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and hospitals and that also leads to community spread. A total of 220 beds have been allotted for Covid patients in hospitals, TMCs and CCCs but 131 patients are undergoing treatment as of now.