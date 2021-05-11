Sec 144 around Narendra tank for Chandan Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: The Chandan Yatra of the Trinity would be held under strict police bandobast to prevent people from taking part in the 21-day-long ritual which will begin on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya on May 15.

Last week, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had announced that the annual boating festival of the Trinity will be held in the traditional manner at the Narendra Pokhari without the participation of devotees this year owing to the current Covid-19 situation.

Puri SP K Vishal Singh said about 10 platoons of police would be deployed along the 1.5 km road from Lions Gate of Srimandir to Narendra Pokhari every day during the ritual. Besides, Sec 144 of IPC would be promulgated around the Narendra tank to prevent people from gathering at the site to witness the ‘Chapa Khela’ ritual.The SP added that a standard operating procedure for the Chandan Yatra in consultation with District Collector Samarth Verma and CDMO Dr Sujata Mishra would be released soon.

In the festival, deities Madanmohan, Ramakrushna accompanied by Panch Mahadevas visit the Narendra tank daily in their respective palanquins to participate in the ‘Chapa Khela’ and return to the temple. Earlier, Srimandir Administrator AK Jena had said that a list of minimum number of servitors who would participate in the Chandan Yatra rituals, would be prepared. Modalities of the ritual and Ratha Anukula (beginning of construction of the chariots) on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya would be decided at a meeting of the Chhatisa Nijog (servitors’ body) on May 11.

Servitor attacked inside Srimandir

A servitor of the Srimandir Rana Simhari suffered injuries after allegedly being attacked by another servitor inside the Ananda Bazaar on Monday. The accused Bulu Panda is absconding after the incident.

A case has been registered against Panda at the Simhadwara police station by Simhari. According to the complaint, Simhari was standing inside the Ananda Bazaar when Panda attacked him. Simhari suffered bleeding injuries and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where he was provided first aid, informed SP K Vishal Singh. Police raids are on to arrest the accused.This is the second such incident since closure of the temple. Earlier, two Jagannath temple police personnel were engaged in a fight and after investigation, one Gangadhar was placed under suspension by the SJTA.