3,800 persons in 18+ age group get jabs on Day 1

ROURKELA: Enthusiasm marked the first day of Covid-19 vaccination that started for 18-44 age group under the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits on Tuesday. About 3,800 persons below 45 years received the jabs at eight session sites amid elaborate arrangements.

Each session site was given slots for 500 doses with a total target of 4,000. They were equipped with tents, drinking water, hand sanitizers and seating arrangement was made keeping social distancing in view. The administration had engaged 35 health workers, 25 volunteers and 16 data entry operators for the inoculation drive. ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane and RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida visited various centres and monitored the drive.

Parida said with collective effort, the first day of vaccination was held in a disciplined manner. He appealed to the remaining beneficiaries to follow the time and date slots given to them and advised all to continue strictly following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after vaccination.