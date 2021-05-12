STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

3,800 persons in 18+ age group get jabs on Day 1

Enthusiasm marked the first day of Covid-19 vaccination that started for 18-44 age group under the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits on Tuesday.

Published: 12th May 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Enthusiasm marked the first day of Covid-19 vaccination that started for 18-44 age group under the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits on Tuesday. About 3,800 persons below 45 years received the jabs at eight session sites amid elaborate arrangements.

Each session site was given slots for 500 doses with a total target of 4,000. They were equipped with tents, drinking water, hand sanitizers and seating arrangement was made keeping social distancing in view. The administration had engaged 35 health workers, 25 volunteers and 16 data entry operators for the inoculation drive. ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane and RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida visited various centres and monitored the drive.

Parida said with collective effort, the first day of vaccination was held in a disciplined manner. He appealed to the remaining beneficiaries to follow the time and date slots given to them and advised all to continue strictly following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccination Rourkela Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp