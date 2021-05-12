STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bankisole Covid hospital help desk offers little help

Sources said, a 78-year-old man from Khiripada within Betnoti police limits was admitted to the Covid hospital on Wednesday last after testing positive.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Poor information flow and lack of trasparency from Covid hospitals has added to the agony of family members of patients. A family received death news of a kin, admitted to  Bankisole Covid hospital, three days late as the help desk at the facility kept giving them misleading information.

Sources said, a 78-year-old man from Khiripada within Betnoti police limits was admitted to the Covid hospital on Wednesday last after testing positive. On Friday, his family members called up the hospital to enquire about his health and were told that he was recovering well and out of danger. They were also told that he would be discharged the next day. 

When the ambulance did not drop the patient home by Saturday evening, anxious kin called up the help desk again. They were again told that that the patient would be released once ambulance was available. The family called up again on Sunday afternoon only to receive the same answer. Suspecting something was amiss, they contacted one of the fellow patients who informed that the said patient was not in the ward since Friday. The patient’s son Ajit then contacted the help desk again to verify and to his horror, was told that his father passed away three days back.

The anguished family rushed to the hospital staff but none of the authorities reportedly was willing to meet, let alone furnish a satisfactory explanation on the patient’s death. Alleging medical negligence, Ajit said the hospital was responsible for his father’s death. “We would have shifted my father to another hospital if the doctors had given us correct information on time,” he said.

In a similar incident, family members of a railway employee from Rairangpur municipality, who too was admitted to the Covid hospital here, got to know about his death three days late on Sunday. Last year too, similar incidents were reported. Contacted, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said he has received complaints of poor coordination of the help desk at Bankisole Covid hospital. “The district administration will soon provide separate staff for the Covid hospital for better patient coordination,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid hospitals information flow
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp