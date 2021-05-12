STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DHH expansion faces shortage of docs, land

The DHH currently has 126 beds in various wards like medicine, surgery, gynaecology, TB and paediatrics. However, there is no land earmarked closeby for further expansion of the hospital. 

Published: 12th May 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representation (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The State government decision to upgrade bed strength of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) from 126 to 300 on Monday may have brought cheer to locals in Jagatsinghpur, but the feasibility seems difficult given the lack of space for expansion and shortage of doctors in the district. The DHH currently has 126 beds in various wards like medicine, surgery, gynaecology, TB and paediatrics. However, there is no land earmarked closeby for further expansion of the hospital. 

Sources said various expansion projects of the DHH have been gathering dust due to lack of land. Even the 100-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) building at the DHH, for which the government had allocated Rs 17 crore in 2014, is still incomplete and picked up pace only seven years later after an irrigation land was allotted for the purpose by Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra last year. The DHH also does not even have an Outpatient Department (OPD) and Casualty building of its own despite having other infrastructure, due to space constraints. 

Absence of specialist doctors is yet another factor. Contacted, chief district medical officer Bijaya Panda said the health department has asked the government to provide land for the DHH expansion. “The administration has proposed shifting the local police station, municipality office and other establishments in the vicinity for expansion of the DHH,” he said. Meanwhile, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and said the decision to develop health services at the DHH has brought cheer and hope among people of Jagatsinghpur district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DHH Mother and Child Health Outpatient Department
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp