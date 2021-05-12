Now 18+ in queue for jabs in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Vaccination for 18-44 age group began at 13 centres in the district on Tuesday. Alongside, fresh stock of vaccines was also received on the day to ensure uninterrupted vaccination in the city.

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO), Family Welfare, BC Dash said the drive started at 8 am and continued till 1 pm, smoothly vaccinating around 100 beneficiaries in each centre. “With 25,000 doses for Sambalpur city, we now have enough stock to continue with the drive for those who have registered and scheduled their slots on CoWIN,” added Dash.

To enable inoculation of 18+, second dose vaccination was carried out only in the second half of the day between 3pm and 5pm at some centres. Excitement ran high as youngsters got their first jabs. “I was lucky to get a slot booked on Monday as they were filling up in no time.

Although I was a bit apprehensive of getting the vaccine, I am happy to get the first dose,” said 24-year-old Rohit Agarwal. However, health department officials had a tough time as people gathered in large numbers at some centres flouting social distancing norms.