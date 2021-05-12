STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now 18+ in queue for jabs in Sambalpur

Vaccination for 18-44 age group began at 13 centres in the district on Tuesday. Alongside, fresh stock of vaccines was also received on the day to ensure uninterrupted vaccination in the city. 

Published: 12th May 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO), Family Welfare, BC Dash said the drive started at 8 am and continued till 1 pm, smoothly vaccinating around 100 beneficiaries in each centre. “With 25,000 doses for Sambalpur city, we now have enough stock to continue with the drive for those who have registered and scheduled their slots on CoWIN,” added Dash.

To enable inoculation of 18+, second dose vaccination was carried out only in the second half of the day between 3pm and 5pm at some centres. Excitement ran high as youngsters got their first jabs. “I was lucky to get a slot booked on Monday as they were filling up in no time.

Although I was a bit apprehensive of getting the vaccine, I am happy to get the first dose,” said 24-year-old Rohit Agarwal. However, health department officials had a tough time as people gathered in large numbers at some centres flouting social distancing norms.

