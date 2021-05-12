Rain, storm balm for scorching Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A norwester packing in strong wind and heavy showers hit Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Tuesday. There was power outage and trees were uprooted at many places while slum areas saw some damage to kutcha houses.

Bhubaneswar received 16.9 mm while at Cuttack, the rainfall was 24 mm on the day. Many parts of the State also reported thunderstorm activities on the day but there was a general sense of relief as the rain and wind brought several notches down the scorching day temperature.

In Bhubaneswar, the maximum day temperature stood at 36.1 degree Celsius, cooler than previous days. So was the scene at Cuttack. “Widespread thunderstorm activity occurred under influence of a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and due to east-west trough,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. There was also moisture availability which triggered such weather condition and led to a fall in maximum temperature at most places in the State on the day, he added.

Good news from the weather office is that the thunderstorm activities will continue in many parts of Odisha for the next two days. In fact, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 30 to 40 km/hr at one or two places in 22 districts on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places in coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh during the period. Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and surface winds reaching up to 30 to 40 km/hr is expected at isolated places in coastal and western Odisha districts on Thursday.