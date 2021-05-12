STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected Covid victim’s body dumped in forest

Published: 12th May 2021 10:20 AM

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a disturbing video that has gone viral, body of a retired teacher who is suspected to have died of Covid-19 is shown being dumped in a forest near Gundichanali village by hospital staff on Monday, in violation of the stringent measures mandated by the government for cremating a coronavirus-infected or suspected patient.

The 72-year-old teacher who had won the Governor’s medal during his career belonged to Gundichanali under Kamakshyanagar block. Earlier, all his family members had tested positive for Covid-19 and were in home isolation.

The teacher, whose Covid test was pending, complained of breathing issues on Sunday night. His family members later contacted Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya who called a 108 ambulance to transport the patient to Dhenkanal Covid Hospital. However, the ambulance did not respond as it was a suspected Covid case. Minutes later, he succumbed.

Subsequently on Monday, the NAC sweepers took the body, put it in a bag and allegedly dumped it in a forest, a few metres away from the village cremation ground. Video of the incident was captured by some locals and released on social media. 

