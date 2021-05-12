STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth receives vax certificate without being jabbed

A youth from Jajpur town was reportedly  issued the vaccination certificate while trying to register online for his first dose on the portal. 

Fake certificate

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A youth from Jajpur town was reportedly issued the vaccination certificate while trying to register online for his first dose on the portal. Subhendu Kumar Pati who worked as a contractual data entry operator at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) last year was enlisted by the administration for the vaccination drive of frontline workers which didn’t materialise.

When the government announced the same drive this year during the first phase of vaccination, Pati’s contract was already over so he was not inoculated.  When he tried to register online recently for the first dose, he was shocked to find that the portal had the official certificate of his vaccination on the website. 

Pati says he hasn’t visited the DHH since his contract got over in December last year. “I haven’t received a single dose of the vaccine yet. Someone has misutilised my documents which I had submitted last year during the vaccination drive,” alleged Pati. Contacted, CDMO Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal said he would look into the matter. Last week, two persons from Cuttack received vaccination certificates without taking even a single dose of the vaccine.

