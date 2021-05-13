STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balangir MCH gets centralised oxygen system

This system will drastically reduce manpower requirement to regulate oxygen cylinders for patients. 

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

A worker prepares to load refilled oxygen cylinders into a vehicle to supply hospitals and medical facilities. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Amid the rising oxygen crisis in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital’s (BBMCH) centralised oxygen delivery system, which can provide oxygen directly to the patient’s bed through a pipeline from the tank, has been made operational on Tuesday. This system will drastically reduce manpower requirement to regulate oxygen cylinders for patients. 

The plant, that is connected to all beds in the isolation ward and 30 ICU and ventilator beds, was inaugurated in the presence of Collector Chanchal Rana along with Superintendent of the hospital Dr Mahendra Kumar Nayak and other senior doctors. 

In another development, 15 ventilators gathering dust in the hospital for long, were made operational after the intervention of Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo during a review meeting earlier. Although the hospital had 25 ventilators, only 10 were functional. Keeping in mind the rising complications due to Covid infections, the ventilators were readied in record time and made functional on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Covid Hospital at KIMS campus in Rajib Nagar added 10 ICU beds to its existing 20 beds.

