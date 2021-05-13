In human-wildlife conflict, Odisha villagers escape jumbo attack

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A group of persons of Kasinagar in Gajapati had a narrow escape when a herd of elephants tried to attack them near Vansadhara river here on Wednesday.

The herd chasing some locals on the

outskirts of Kasinagar town I Express

Forest officials said the elephants had strayed into the district from adjacent Andhra Pradesh forest. They had reached the Vansadhara river bank on the outskirts of Kasinagar town.

Unaware of the presence of the animals, some villagers went to the river bank on the day only to be chased by the elephants. DFO Sangram Sekhar Behera said forest officials of Gajapati and Andhra Pradesh are keeping a vigil on the movement of the herd.