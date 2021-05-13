STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In human-wildlife conflict, Odisha villagers escape jumbo attack

Forest officials said the elephants had strayed into the district from adjacent Andhra Pradesh forest.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant corridor photo

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A group of persons of Kasinagar in Gajapati had a narrow escape when a herd of elephants tried to attack them near Vansadhara river here on Wednesday.  

The herd chasing some locals on the
outskirts of Kasinagar town I Express

Forest officials said the elephants had strayed into the district from adjacent Andhra Pradesh forest. They had reached the Vansadhara river bank on the outskirts of Kasinagar town.

Unaware of the presence of the animals, some villagers went to the river bank on the day only to be chased by the elephants. DFO Sangram Sekhar Behera said forest officials of Gajapati and Andhra Pradesh are keeping a vigil on the movement of the herd.

Comments

