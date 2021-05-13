STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha hospitals to set aside beds for Covid care

In an order issued to authorities of the DCHCs concerned, the Collector asked them to create two gates on the premises for entry and exit of general patients and Covid-infected patients.

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Wednesday directed all the 32 government-run hospitals and health centres in the district to set aside a dedicated number of beds for treatment of infected patients.

While 28 health centres including primary and community health centres have been directed to keep ready 10 beds each with oxygen facilities, four sub-divisional hospitals have to keep 80 such beds aside for Covid patients. All these 32 health facilities have been declared as Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs).

In an order issued to authorities of the DCHCs concerned, the Collector asked them to create two gates on the premises for entry and exit of general patients and Covid-infected patients. Every DCHC will have a fever clinic at the entrance to segregate Covid infected and suspected patients. Nodal medical officers and administrative officers have been engaged for the 32 health facilities.

The Collector further informed that from Thursday, mobile testing facility will be started in Berhampur to test people at their doorsteps. Meanwhile, the district recorded 177 fresh cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Installation of the liquid medical oxygen plant at MKCG MCH started on the day. The 20,000-litre liquid oxygen plant will meet the oxygen requirements of the MCH.

Authorities said that once the plant becomes operational, there would be no need to carry oxygen cylinders to the patients. The life-saving gas will be supplied directly to the bedside of patients through pipes connected to the plant.

