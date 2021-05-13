STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Surrender and get Covid care: SP to Maoists in Odisha

Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal and Tulsi mountain area are located close to Chhattisgarh border.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Amid reports that 10 Maoists have allegedly died due to Covid-19 in the forests of Bastar in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Wednesday offered free treatment to rebels who choose to surrender.

Stating that there are chances of spread of Covid-19 from the infected cadres as Maoists come in contact with villagers and hold meetings in bordering areas, the SP said the rebels are putting lives of villagers at risk by not availing timely treatment. 

Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal and Tulsi mountain area are located close to Chhattisgarh border. Police said the Maoists have been hit hard by the lockdown which has affected their supply chain and infection among cadres has only made things worse. Meanwhile, villagers in the bordering areas of the district are maintaining a close vigil to prevent infiltration of Maoists into the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Maoists
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp