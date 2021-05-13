Surrender and get Covid care: SP to Maoists in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Amid reports that 10 Maoists have allegedly died due to Covid-19 in the forests of Bastar in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Wednesday offered free treatment to rebels who choose to surrender.

Stating that there are chances of spread of Covid-19 from the infected cadres as Maoists come in contact with villagers and hold meetings in bordering areas, the SP said the rebels are putting lives of villagers at risk by not availing timely treatment.

Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal and Tulsi mountain area are located close to Chhattisgarh border. Police said the Maoists have been hit hard by the lockdown which has affected their supply chain and infection among cadres has only made things worse. Meanwhile, villagers in the bordering areas of the district are maintaining a close vigil to prevent infiltration of Maoists into the district.