Traders test positive for Covid-19, Atharbanki fish market to remain shut for a week

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Soon after 10 fish traders tested positive for Covid-19 and one succumbed on Tuesday, Paradip-based Kartikeswar Fish Traders Association has voluntarily called for a week-long shutdown of the Baliplot fish market at Atharbanki, from May 12 to 19. The fish market caters to demands of various places across Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal.

As fish trade involves movement of large number of people, voluntary shutdown comes as a welcome development for locals who are in panic-mode. Commenting on the decision, secretary of Kartikeswar Fish Trader Association Prakash Jena said the shutdown is in the best interests of the local fishermen communities as a lot of them are getting infected of late.

On the other hand, the BJP has demanded Paradip municipality to organise camps for doorstep Covid testing in each of its wards. Local party leaders led by president of BJP urban unit in Paradip Subrat Kumar Pradhan, submitted a memorandum to ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir in this regard.

Apart from health camps, the party demanded identification of burial ground for bodies of Covid patients and cremation as per guidelines, proper sanitation of each ward and timely treatment of those infected.

Paradip Municipality currently has 300 active cases. The port city is reporting over 30-40 new cases daily.

Meanwhile, an employee of the Estate department in PPT reportedly succumbed to the virus on the day.

He had tested positive and was under home isolation, sources said.