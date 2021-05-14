13 places declared containment zone in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: To arrest further spread of coronavirus infection, the district administration has declared 13 areas as containment zones since Wednesday night.

As per the orders of Collector Yedulla Vijay, MPV-33 village under Koimetla panchayat, MV-68 village under Tigal panchyat, MV-82 village under Malavaram panchayat and Kunjaguda village under Telrai panchayat in Kalimela Block, Naikguda, Pandripani and Tamuguda villages under Naikguda panchayat in Mathili block, Buduguda in Korukonda block, Janbai Colony under Badpada panchayat in Chitrakonda block, Khairput, Rasbeda and Majhiguda village in Khairput block and Reclamation Colony of Ward No-15 in Malkangiri municipality area have been declared as containment zones in the wake of surge in local positive cases.

The district recorded 48 positive cases on Thursday, taking the tally of active cases to 620 along with four deaths. With 150 active cases, Khairput remains a Covid hotspot followed by Kalimela 133, Malkangiri municipality 97, Maithili block 81, Malkangiri block 61, Podia block 36, Chitrakonda block 29, Korukonda block 26 and Balimela NAC reporting 7 cases. Around 15,000 migrant workers have entered Odisha through the inter-State check point at Motu of which 7,245 are from Malkangiri and 6,753 from other districts.